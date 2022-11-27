Rough airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing. A spokesperson for Flair Airlines says flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo "exited the runway at the end of its landing."
According to a flight tracker, the plane landed around 6:25 a.m. The airline says there were no injuries reported, and passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. There were 134 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been deployed to investigate.
One of those passengers, Kitchener resident Paul Anstett, says he was taking the red-eye flight home after being in Vancouver for business. Anstett says he was looking out the window of the aircraft and noticed something felt different when it was time to land.
"The plane was dancing on the runway a bit. It was moving side to side," he told CTV News. "Oops, we missed the runway. I looked at the person next to me, and I said, 'we’re in the grass.'"
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus. According to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on Nov. 1, around 3:56 p.m., officers responded to Mount Pleasant just south of Brantford, Ont.
"It was determined a five-year-old child was attempting to get off a school bus when the doors closed, trapping part of the child's body,” OPP said in a news release. "The bus travelled 15 to 20 feet with the child's legs dangling outside the bus before it stopped."
According to OPP, the bus was functioning properly on the day of the incident.
"My understanding is that the bus was checked for mechanical fitness and found to be in proper working order," OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis told CTV News. "No issues that way, so it wasn't a malfunction of the door."
Police said there isn’t much a parent could do to avoid this situation, but suggest being around the area to help their child as they enter and exit the school bus.
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police were searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital in critical condition.
Police say the stabbing happened in the area of Bernay Drive and St. Moritz Avenue in Waterloo sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
"At this point it’s difficult to say," Staff Superintendent Eugene Fenton said. "We haven’t actually identified who the suspects are or the motivation for this incident. So at this point that will be part of the investigation we’ll be trying to determine throughout the day."
Both Edna Staebler Public School and the YMCA child care centre were closed Wednesday. The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says student learning will continue from home and teachers will teach asynchronously.
Police investigate an overnight stabbing near Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo on Nov. 23, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be “extremely vigilant” after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
Police say it started in August when the victim received a call from a man claiming to be an employee of a financial institution selling bonds. The would-be investor subsequently sent three different transfers totalling around $800,000 and expected to see a return on their money in November. When the victim contacted their financial institution, they were informed it was, in fact, a fraud. They then called police.
The RCMP announced another arrest on Dec. 23 in connection with a series of phone scams that target Canadians. (Photo: Pexels)
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night. Police say they were called just before 9 p.m. to a fight involving four adult men, during which a gun was fired.
Two people who told CTV News they were in a nearby pizza shop at the time say they heard a commotion outside that appeared to involve violence, prompting them to run out a back exit.
"I just told my friend to get down, and then I told him to hop the counter, so we both did and ran away out the back of the pizza place," one person told CTV News. "As we were at the back, we were running, we just heard a couple sirens, and that’s when we saw the cop cars."
The scene following a shooting in Kitchener on Kingsway Drive on Nov. 23. (Dan Lauckner/ CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Protests in Iran continue despite internet blackouts; Canadians respond with rallies of support
Nearly two months after the protests were first ignited, the people of Iran continue to march in the streets, despite increasing violence, internet blackouts and arrests, while Canadians support them overseas, organizing rallies in response.
Notable moments, political statements made in Week 1 of the World Cup
As much as the action on the pitch has captivated fans across the globe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has also made important headlines for incidents off the pitch.
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Monday the graves of victims of a deadly stabbing rampage at a Saskatchewan First Nation before he was to meet with family members in private.
Conservatives are 'fearmongering' over assault-style gun ban: public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino accuses the Conservatives of 'whipping up fear' that the Liberal government is outlawing ordinary long guns and hunting rifles.
London
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east London
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London-Fanshawe MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
-
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Windsor
-
1616 Ouellette Avenue goes into 'Crisis Management' following evacuation
The president and CEO of Marda Management says her company is assessing the requirements of an aging apartment close to Windsor’s downtown.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE program
Windsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business
Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $1 million bail granted to Ont. man facing first-degree murder in death of father of four
An Ontario man accused of killing a father of four whose remains were later discovered across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka has been granted bail.
-
3 charged with impaired driving in Simcoe County
Hunoria West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
-
5 motorists charged with being impaired in Barrie over 2 days
Police in Barrie say officers arrested five drivers within city limits accused of being impaired over two days, two of whom were involved in collisions.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
Memo from Sudbury hospital board praises embattled CEO Dominic Giroux
Following the release of the full auditor general’s report on Laurentian University’s insolvency, the board of directors at Health Sciences North is praising the work of CEO Dominic Giroux.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
-
Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Nepean and assaulted two staff members.
Toronto
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
RSV can have serious impact on elderly, immunosuppressed adults, says infectious disease expert
After a surge of RSV cases among children overwhelmed hospitals across Canada in recent weeks, one infectious disease specialist explains how the respiratory virus can affect vulnerable adults.
Atlantic
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries
The opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to drop another 25 per cent on Dec. 31
Daycare fees are to drop a further 25 per cent in Nova Scotia beginning Dec. 31, under a $605-million funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease some restrictions on liquor sales
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned for unprofessional conduct related to cannabis prescriptions
A Medicine Hat doctor has been sanctioned after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct.
Edmonton
-
$500K in stolen property from B.C., Alberta, Sask., seized by Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service has made an arrest in a stolen property investigation that stretched across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roads
Mounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
'You won’t see the same song twice': Metallica to perform 2 shows in Edmonton in 2024
Forget about Santa Claus, Metallica is coming to town. The heavy metal legends will play two nights in Edmonton as part of their M72 World Tour.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
Vancouver’s Indigenous Fashion Week returns after 2-year hiatus
Rekindling joy in the face of grief is the goal of the 2022 Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week, which is returning to the city after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
-
Charges announced in 2018 murder of Kyle Cromarty in Chilliwack
Four years after 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty was gunned down in broad daylight in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.