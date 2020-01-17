KITCHENER -- The union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers says rotating strikes will continue next week.

ETFO says three school boards will be participating in one-day job action on Wednesday if the government doesn't address some critical issues by the end of the day Friday.

“We have no choice but to commence rotating strikes starting this Monday as our only means of forcing the government to get serious about negotiations and the future of public education,” says ETFO President Sam Hammond in a press release. “It is crystal clear that the Ford government is only interested in cuts to public education. There has been little discussion on ETFO’s proposals for: smaller classes where students get the help they need; more resources for students with special needs; protection of our world-renowned Kindergarten program; and fair compensation for educators.”

Here is a partial list of announced strike action:

MONDAY

Elementary (ETFO)

Toronto District School Board

York Region Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

TUESDAY

Elementary (ETFO)

Grand Erie District School Board (Brantford, Haldimand, Norfolk, Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation)

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

All Catholic elementary and secondary schools

Secondary (OSSTF)

Grand Erie District School Board (Brantford, Haldimand, Norfolk, Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation)

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board (Brantford, Paris, Caledonia, Hagersville)

Select French-language schools - École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (Brantford)

OECTA

Province-wide job action

WEDNESDAY

Elementary (ETFO)