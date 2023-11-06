KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Robbery reported in Kitchener

    The area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West in Kitchener is seen on Nov. 6, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) The area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West in Kitchener is seen on Nov. 6, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are warning there will be an increased officer presence in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West where a robbery has been reported.

    In a tweet posted at 10:59 a.m. Monday, police asked anyone with information to contact them.

    Police have not said if they’re looking for any suspects.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

