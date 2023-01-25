Robbers allegedly threaten employees with a knife, steal household items: Huron OPP

Huron Ontario Provinical Police are investigating a robbery at a Goderich business this week.

Police did not specify the business but said it happened on Huron Road on Jan. 23 at around 9:25 p.m.

Officials were contacted by a store manager who reported a robbery just took place. Police said two suspects, a man and woman, stole numerous household items from the store and loaded the items into a smaller SUV outside the building.

During the robbery the man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the employees. Police said the man also threatened employees with a gun, but one was not observed.

The vehicle was seen speeding through the parking and eastbound onto Huron Road leaving Goderich.

Huron OPP investigate Goderich robbery. (Submitted/Huron OPP)

Police provided security images of the man and woman said to be suspects in this incident.

Police describe the woman as approximately 30, Caucasian, 5’5”, with red died hair, wearing a pink jacket, black toque, black tights and black boots with fur tops.

Police describe the man as approximately 30, Caucasian, 6’ tall, with short hair, a brown beard and eyeglasses. He was seen wearing a black and white Nike track suit, a black baseball hat with a green brim and black running shoes. One of the photos shows the man wearing a brown jacket that police believe was stolen from the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPP.