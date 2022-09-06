Roads reopen after crash involving LRT
Waterloo region police have reopened multiple roads following a collision involving an LRT.
The north lane of King Street, aswell as Union Street between Mary Street and King Street were briefly closed on Tuesday afternoon.
On Sept. 6, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a motor vehicle and LRT.
The collision occurred at the intersection of King St South and Union St East.
Police said a red Toyota motor vehicle, being driven by a Kitchener female, was travelling North on King St E, attempting a left hand turn onto Union Street.
The vehicle collided within the intersection with a northbound LRT.
There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the collision, according to police.
Police said the driver of the Toyota faces charges of careless driving.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
London
-
Downtown businesses press city to help homeless with petition
A petition that urges the City of London to do more to combat homelessness in our community is gaining momentum. After only eight weeks, the petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
'I can assure you the downtown is very safe': Police promise more units downtown after series of attacks
Downtown residents, business owners and visitors are on edge Tuesday after a series of incidents that turned violent over the past few weeks.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social media
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.
-
Mixed emotions as students return to school
While some students were happy to be back at school with lapsed COVID-19 restrictions and some parents hope an eighth wave of the pandemic won't disrupt things, everyone had their own opinion ahead of the new school year.
Barrie
-
Man killed after saving woman from 'violent attack' in Bradford, police say
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating the death of a man who came to the aid of a woman as she was being "violently attacked."
-
Families homeless after fire ravages Angus townhomes
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision
Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Medical experts remind caregivers about the importance of child vaccines
With more and more kids falling behind, medical experts are reminding parents about the importance of child vaccinations.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
-
'Near-normal' back-to-school for Ottawa students
Past restrictions and requirements like wearing masks are gone for this school year.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
This Toronto speed camera issued the most tickets in June and July
One automated speed camera in Toronto issued more than 10 per cent of all tickets in June and July.
Montreal
-
'Hostage to a single party,' Conservative Duhaime courts English voters, promotes bilingualism
Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime took dead aim at the provincial Liberal party base on Tuesday by courting the English-speaking community.
-
Police tech students could leave Montreal for more attractive salaries
As Montreal police struggle to recruit and retain officers amid a labour shortage, one police college on the island says police services outside of Quebec are recruiting their graduates now more than ever.
-
Former worker at Quebec vaccination site charged with faking COVID-19 documents
A worker at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Quebec City is facing charges for allegedly falsified documents so that she and others could obtain fake vaccine passports.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
-
Four people charged following protest outside Dartmouth housing development
Four people are facing obstruction charges after they were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting
Abdullah Amer is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
-
Parole eligibility decision reserved for man who killed ex, child
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter will have to wait until November to learn his fate.
Edmonton
-
10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September.
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine
The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.
-
B.C. students head back to school with no COVID-19 restrictions
For the first time since 2019, British Columbia’s K to 12 students are starting a new school year with no COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccines
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.