Roads reopen after crash involving LRT

Waterloo region police have reopened multiple roads following a collision involving an LRT.

The north lane of King Street, aswell as Union Street between Mary Street and King Street were briefly closed on Tuesday afternoon.

On Sept. 6, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a motor vehicle and LRT.

The collision occurred at the intersection of King St South and Union St East.

Police said a red Toyota motor vehicle, being driven by a Kitchener female, was travelling North on King St E, attempting a left hand turn onto Union Street.

The vehicle collided within the intersection with a northbound LRT.

There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the collision, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Toyota faces charges of careless driving.

UPDATE:



All roads have been reopened.



Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/T0j23D9weW — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 6, 2022