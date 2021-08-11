GUELPH -- A section of Clair Rd. between Poppy Dr. and Gosling Gardens in Guelph was closed for most of Tuesday, after a trailer loaded with cardboard caught on fire.

The road has since been reopened.  

Guelph police shared a photo online of the aftermath of the investigation, showing how the flames burned through the trailer.  

Officers described the cleanup as "massive".    

No injuries were reported.

No information on a possible cause has been made available. 