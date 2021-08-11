GUELPH -- A section of Clair Rd. between Poppy Dr. and Gosling Gardens in Guelph was closed for most of Tuesday, after a trailer loaded with cardboard caught on fire.

The road has since been reopened.

Eastbound Clair Road between Poppy Drive and Gosling Gardens in #guelph will be closed most of the day after a trailer loaded with cardboard caught fire this morning. #guelph #prideservicetrust -st pic.twitter.com/QUrefzdmei — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) August 10, 2021

Guelph police shared a photo online of the aftermath of the investigation, showing how the flames burned through the trailer.

Officers described the cleanup as "massive".

Clair Road between Poppy Drive and Gosling Gardens in #Guelph has finally reopened after a massive effort to clean up a tractor trailer fire this morning. #prideservicetrust -st — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) August 10, 2021

No injuries were reported.

No information on a possible cause has been made available.