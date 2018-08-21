Featured
Road closed due to a collision after driver runs a red
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:47AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 12:43PM EDT
A portion of Union Boulevard in Waterloo had to be closed early Tuesday morning after a two vehicle crash.
It happened at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Park Street.
Police say one of the drivers involved went through a red light and charges are pending.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Heavy rainfall is considered the cause of the collision.