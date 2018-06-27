Featured
Riverside Dam receives rebuild approval
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:18AM EDT
Cambridge council voted eight to one in favour of rebuilding the Riverside Dam on June 26.
It was originally recommended by engineers and the Ministry of Natural Resources that the dam be torn down.
Residents opposed the move, arguing that it has historic significance.
The cost to rebuild been estimated at $8 million.
After the appeal period, the city will review costs and the design before the plan moves forward.