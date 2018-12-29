

CTV Kitchener





The Wilfrid Laurier University Ringette Club is hosting a five-day tournament at the Woolwich Recreation Complex in Elmira.

Thirteen university ringette teams are playing in the University Challenge Cup.

Some of the players say competing in this event can be therapeutic.

“Ringette is a home away from home. It’s really awesome to be here. All of my worries from school or home are just gone,” says Allie Pepper-Murray, a forward for Brock University’s ringette team.

The tournament runs until Monday.

All games are free to attend.