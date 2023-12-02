KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Reward of $1,000 being offered for return of stolen kitten in Waterloo

    Cat theft

    A Waterloo cat rescue is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a stolen kitten.

    Pet Rescue offered up the reward on social media Friday and says they're hoping the 10-week-old Crosby can be brought back home.

    They're urging anyone who has seen him to take him to the closest vet clinic, where the rescue will make arrangements to pick him up and pay the reward.

    Crosby was stolen from a Waterloo Pet Value store last week.

    A man was charged with theft under $5,000 as part of the case.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News