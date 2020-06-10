KITCHENER -- Restaurant owners in Waterloo Region are hosing off patio sets and figuring out how to expand outdoor seating as they prepare for the sudden arrival of customers.

At the end of the week, patio season kicks off in Waterloo Region under stage two of the province's re-opening plans, but it will look and feel a lot different this year.

Everyone from restaurant owners to public health officials are asking customers to be patient, including those who may come from out of town.

“As soon as we heard the announcement it was absolutely fantastic. Our industry has been down since March 16,” says Steven Campbell, co-owner of Morty's Pub.

Under phase two measures, restaurants are only allowed to open outdoor patios, only members of the same household can sit at the same table and tables must be placed two metres apart.

Reservations are also recommended, but not mandatory.

“As things evolve we're sure there's going to be new protocols for us in accepting reservations. This is our opportunity to figure out those logistics and protocols and how we are going to allow people to come in,” says Campbell.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit is one of 24 in Ontario allowed to enter stage two.

Businesses like restaurants and hair salons will be able to reopen but with strict public health restrictions, and the region's CAO says local business owners are looking for more provincial guidance.

“There are some guidelines around that but I think there's room for more clarity,” said CAO Mike Murray during Tuesday’s media briefing.

Some restaurant owners are preparing for patrons expected to come from the Greater Toronto Area, where restaurants are not allowed to open their patios just yet.

Public health officials are asking those visiting Waterloo Region to wear masks in public and practice physical distancing

“I ask that people that come employ those same measures that have been recommended,” said acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang during the briefing.

“Our game is hospitality, that's what we do. We want to make people feel welcome but in this day and age we can't stop people from coming here and that government hasn't done that,” adds Campbell.

Regional chair Karen Redman believes business owners will keep health and safety precautions top of mind.

“Because they recognize that, should this go badly we may have to take this opportunity away,” she said during the briefing.

The management at Morty's Pub says they welcome out of town visitors who are healthy and respect the health and safety of the folks here in Waterloo Region.