The Waterloo skyline set to grow again with six new towers proposed for the corner of Erb and Westmount Streets.

In April 2018, the Westmount Plaza was sold to Halifax-based company Killam REIT for $77-million.

A neighbourhood open house was held on Thursday evening where residents could view the proposed plans, speak with the developer, and provide feedback.

The mixed-use development proposal, dubbed Westmount Place, would feature resident units, commercial space, and parking areas.

The six towers planned for the site range in height from 11 to 25 storeys.

While some residents are concerned about the height of the project, others say they’re worried about the lack of affordable housing in the city.

Area resident Sandee Lovas says some buildings, including the one she lives in, have been tagged to be demolished.

Killam REIT says they have already received feedback on the project and are in talks with the residents who will be displaced by the development.

The approval phase is expected to take about one year and they hope to complete the project within 10 to 12 years.