Some residents of a Kitchener street are against a proposal to implement bicycle lanes on their street.

Bedford Road is the subject of a proposal to add protected bicycle infrastructure between two trails.

The move would connect the Iron Horse Trail and a new trail being built on Courtland Avenue in the fall, adding a painted buffer and flex posts to encourage a smooth transition between the two.

Some residents on Bedford Road believe that the route would be more work than it is worth.

“People have figured it out themselves, how to use the street, without a single accident,” said Carolyn Keating, who is against the project.

The added bike lanes could mean the loss of the road’s on-street parking, or even the possibility of turning it into a one-way street.

“It’s a prominent route, so that’s why we want to create a seamless, safe network for all users,” said Darren Kropf with Active Transportation Planning.

According to city traffic counts conducted in 2016 and 2018, Bedford Road has seen an average of 95 cars per day compared to 144 cyclists.

The city is also considering adding bike lanes on Sydney Street, which sees more traffic and has an existing sidewalk.

Syndey Street is also more narrow, which would mean the need to replace the sidewalk with a trail, or implementing sharrows on the road.

A public meeting was scheduled for Oct. 4, where the project would be discussed.

If approved, the reformation on Bedford Road would cost an estimated $80,000.