

Heather Senoran, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Kitchener residents are speaking out about a dangerous trend of cars failing to brake at stop signs in their neighbourhood.

A young girl was hit in the Brigadoon neighbourhood Wednesday morning on her way to school.

"She realized the car wasn't stopping. It went through the stop sign and it hit her on the left hand side," says Krista Harrison, the girl's mother.

She adds that the driver stopped momentarily to say he didn't see her daughter and that he was sorry, but then took off.

This incident is among many that are concerning residents in the area.

"Traffic that goes through here and the carelessness of the drivers, it's really worrisome to let the kids play out here," says Honorata Doterman, who also lives in the neighbourhood.

The ward's councillor, Christine Michaud, is hoping more can be done such as photo radar, higher traffic fines and lowering the speed limit.

"The reality of it is people are going too fast. They aren't slowing down," says Michaud.

Harrison says her daughter's neck is still extremely sore, but it could have been a lot worse.

She also says that since her daughter couldn't provide a licence plate number, police told them they couldn't do much.