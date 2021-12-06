Reported house explosion in New Hamburg Sunday
New Hamburg -
Officials are investigating a fire and reported explosion in New Hamburg Sunday evening.
Waterloo regional police said officers responded to a garage fire where a loud sound of an explosion was heard.
According to a news release, emergency crews were called to the area of Wilmot Street and Bleams Road West around 5:55 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire in a detached garage.
Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly.
No one was injured and police said the fire isn’t considered suspicious.
Officials estimate the damage cost at about $50,000.