Reported house explosion in New Hamburg Sunday

New Hamburg -

Officials are investigating a fire and reported explosion in New Hamburg Sunday evening.

Waterloo regional police said officers responded to a garage fire where a loud sound of an explosion was heard.

According to a news release, emergency crews were called to the area of Wilmot Street and Bleams Road West around 5:55 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire in a detached garage.

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly.

No one was injured and police said the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Officials estimate the damage cost at about $50,000.