WATERLOO -- A suspicious person report was the start of an investigation for Woodstock police that ended in the seizure of $56,000 in drugs and cash.

Police responded to the report of the suspicious man at a business in the south end of the city on Saturday.

Two men from Sarnia were arrested, and as a result of the arrests, a drug trafficking investigation began.

A 34-year-old man from Sarnia has been charged with possession of controlled substances for trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons dangerous, and failing to comply with judicial release.

Fentanyl, meth, and Canadian cash with a combined street value of $56,000 was seized by police.