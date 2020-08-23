The last barricades around a demonstration in Caledonia have been removed.

Police reported that Argyle Street reopened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, not long after Hwy. 6 also reopened to drivers.

They add that Ministry of Transportation inspections took place and all necessary repairs were made.

Demonstrators have been using heavy machinery to clear the blockade on the roads and are still camping at the McKenzie Meadows development site.

Haldimand County OPP say they will continue to monitor the area to ensure public safety.