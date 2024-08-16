Regional police investigate armed robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery, allegedly involving a knife, at a Waterloo store.
At around 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a plaza at Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North for a report of a disturbance.
Police said a man tried to steal items from a store.There was a verbal dispute and the suspect took out a knife. One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The suspect then fled the store and the plaza.
He’s been described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, having a scruffy grey beard and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black sunglasses and a blue backpack.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
DEVELOPING Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Dinosaur-killing asteroid was likely a giant mudball, study says
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?
The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.