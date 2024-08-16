Regional police investigate armed robbery in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery, allegedly involving a knife, at a Waterloo store.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a plaza at Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North for a report of a disturbance.

Police said a man tried to steal items from a store.There was a verbal dispute and the suspect took out a knife. One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The suspect then fled the store and the plaza.

He’s been described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, having a scruffy grey beard and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black sunglasses and a blue backpack.