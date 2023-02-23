Region of Waterloo will not appeal court decision to allow Kitchener encampment to stay

The Region of Waterloo says it will not appeal Justice M. Valente's decision to allow for an encampment to remain at the corner of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.

The court bid sought an injunction to evict the residents of an encampment, which sits on municipally owned land.

On Thursday, the region said in a news release it “will continue to focus on supporting those experiencing homelessness in the community.”

“Our commitment to supporting those experiencing homelessness and living rough across the region is steadfast and concerns remain for the safety and wellbeing of those living in unsanctioned encampments,” Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman said in a statement emailed to CTV News. “At the Region of Waterloo, we are working on a number of fronts with community partners to address homelessness and to find meaningful, long-term solutions.”

Redman said addressing homelessness in Waterloo Region is a shared responsibility and the region looks forward to continuing its work with partners to help people in our community access the supports they need.

“Regional staff, working with outreach partners, will continue efforts to voluntarily transition individuals from 100 Victoria Street and other encampments into safer shelter spaces, including the outdoor shelter site will open at Erbs Road,” Redman said.

Redman said should those efforts not be successful, regional council could apply back to Justice Valente to rescind the declaration at a future date.

The region pointed to a $163 million investment in housing and homelessness approved during the regional council budget on Wednesday.

The region said this will advance the interim housing strategy and lead to increased shelter capacity.

“The interim housing strategy is an important part of the Region’s plan to help end chronic homelessness, with the opening of the first outdoor shelter at region-owned property on Erbs Road as an important step forward,” the region said. “When this shelter opens, it will provide a greater range of accessible options for individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The decision from Valente handed down on Jan. 27 dismissed the region's bid for an injunction and declined to declare the homeless individuals living in the encampment in breach of a regional by-law.

The ruling noted that the region did not have adequate shelter spaces for its homeless population.

Justice M. Valente also said evicting residents would violate their charter rights to life, liberty and security.

The ruling was called precedent-setting by legal experts and those who live in the encampment.

“It’s precedent-setting, so this is setting precedent across the city, across the province and across Canada, so I think it’s a huge victory," Colin, who lives at the encampment, told CTV News last month.