WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo is calling on the provincial and federal governments to undertake a "consistent and coordinated approach" to proof of vaccination requirements.

"Throughout the summer, I have consistently heard from residents and businesses that we now need a clear and coordinated path forward to protect these gains," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a statement.

"On behalf of these voices, the region’s ask is clear: for both levels of government to take a consistent and coordinated approach to proof of vaccination."

She said the community is "at a most critical crossroads" in fighting the pandemic, adding despite gains made in the reducing the spread of COVID-19 and high vaccination rates, public health indications "strongly" point to a fourth wave.

"It is clear that in the absence of a consistent policy framework, employers, businesses, event venues, and individuals will be forced to make their own decisions," Redman said. "This fragmented approach will only add to the confusion within the community and prolong the impact of further COVID-19 waves. Businesses and residents deserve and need this leadership from the Provincial and Federal governments."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has previously dismissed the idea of vaccine passports.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said on Tuesday he did not feel they were necessary at this stage of the pandemic.

Many business and industry groups, including the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, have called for vaccine passports in recent weeks.

Quebec is launching its vaccine passport on Sept. 1 in a bid to curb the spread of the Delta variant. The passport will be implemented in places like festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Across Ontario, 81.1 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 72.2 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

In Waterloo Region, 83.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 74.25 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

“We are in this together, and in order to move beyond COVID-19, we must move together," Redman said.