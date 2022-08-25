Region of Waterloo submits application to become living wage employer

The Region of Waterloo is looking to assure their employees they'll continue to earn a living wage.

An application to the Ontario Living Wage Network has been submitted by the region to receive the title of being a living wage employer.

A living wage is what residents need to earn to cover costs of living in their community.

In November of last year, it was determined the living wage for those in Waterloo Region was $17.20 an hour.

If approved, the regional municipality would be an official living wage employer at the start of 2023.