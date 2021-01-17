KITCHENER -- Public Health has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region in its Sunday update, which is the first time since Dec. 30 the daily cases reported has been below triple digits.

The online dashboard update also shows 79 cases connected to the past 24 hours, a number that often differentiates from the running total increase due to officials going back to update records from previous days.

The number of active cases in Waterloo Region has dropped by 92, which puts it below 1,000 for the first time since Jan. 8.

There are 105 new cases considered resolved, while the number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and people being treated in the ICU all remain unchanged.

The COVID-19 totals for Waterloo Region now stand at 8,298 confirmed cases, 7,152 resolved, 181 deaths, 959 active cases, 42 hospitalized, and 19 being treated in the ICU.

A COVID-19 facility outbreak has been declared at BrightPath Childcare Centre, with two cases connected to it. This brings the total outbreak count in the area up by one to 46.

In Ontario, health officials reported 3,422 new infections on Sunday, 3,078 considered resolved, 69 additional deaths, and 60,183 tests being completed from the past 24 hours.

There are now 237,786 confirmed cases in the province and 5,361 related deaths.