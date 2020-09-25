KITCHENER -- Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the Region of Waterloo.

That’s less than half the number reported the day before, when the Public Health listed 18 new cases.

The total number of cases in the region now sits at 1,676, while the number of resolved cases has increased by 11 to 1,407.

No new outbreaks have been declared by Public Health.

The following locations continue to be listed as active:

Village at Winston Park LTC (one staff member)

Lanark Heights LTC (three staff members)

Two congregate settings (two staff members)

FunCare Learning Centre in Elmira (one child)

Inspiring Minds Early Learning Centre in Wellesley (one staff member)

YWCA St. Paul Childcare Centre in Kitchener (one child)

One gym in Kitchener (three people)

One food and beverage setting in Kitchener (two people)

Provincewide, meanwhile, the number of new cases remains above the 400 mark for the second straight day.

Health officials are reporting 409 new infections.

In response to the rising number of new cases, Premier Doug Ford has announced stricter rules for restaurants, bars and strip clubs.