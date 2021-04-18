Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario extends stay-at-home order, restricts interprovincial travel as province loses battle against COVID-19
Feds secure 8 million more Pfizer doses, as Moderna cuts coming shipments
Health Canada reviewing submission to use Pfizer vaccine on children 12 and older
Brazil asks women to delay pregnancy over new coronavirus variant fears
Menstrual changes to be expected after COVID-19 vaccine, during pandemic: experts
Ontario turns to other provinces for 'urgently needed' help with overloaded ICUs
COVID-19 boosters could become a yearly ritual, says epidemiologist
PHAC suspends added screening guidelines for travellers from Brazil amid COVID-19 variant surge in Canada
'Extraordinary measures,' national approach needed to fight COVID-19 crisis: CMA
Growing calls to prioritize daycare staff, early childhood educators for COVID-19 vaccines
How a Twitter account is helping Canadians find vaccination appointments
COVID-19 cases in Ontario will remain high into summer without six week stay-at-home order, modelling shows
Ont. doctor admits 3 COVID-19 patients to ICU after they turned down vaccines
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada