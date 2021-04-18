KITCHENER -- There are 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The Sunday afternoon Public Health dashboard update also shows 80 more cases considered resolved and an increase of two to the active case count.

There have been 62 variants of concern identified. However, the number of B.1.1.7 (U.K. origin), B.1.351 (South African), and P.1 (Brazil origin) variants have all remained the same.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, those being treated in the ICU, and active COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities in the area also remain unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 13,231 confirmed cases, 1,149 variants of concern, 40 B.1.17 variants, 1 B.1.351 variant, 1 P.1 variant, 12,386 resolved, 247 deaths, 584 active cases, 33 hospitalizations, 13 in the ICU, and 20 active outbreaks.

In Ontario, Sunday’s report of 4,250 new infections marks the fifth straight day in which case numbers have remained above 4,000 in the province.

Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case count now stands at 416,995, including 367,691 recoveries and 7,716 deaths. At least 18 of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.