KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region are reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 more cases considered resolved.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also shows a decrease of 10 to the active case count.

There was once again no related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The last death in the area from the virus was on May 18.

Both the number of people hospitalized and those being treated in the ICU have remained unchanged.

Health officials have identified 17 more cases as variants of concern. The number of B.1.1.7 variants (first detected in the U.K., now known as the Alpha variant) has increased by 20, while the number of P.1. variants (first detected in Brazil, now known as the Gamma variant) has gone up by five.

The active facility outbreak total has decreased by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 16,202 confirmed cases, 15,603 resolved, 256 deaths, 332 active cases, 19 hospitalized, 17 in the ICU, four outbreaks, 3,356 variants of concern, 2,971 Alpha variants, 57 Gamma variants, six B.1.351’s (first detected in South Africa, now known as the Beta variant), and 12 B.1.617’s (first detected in India, now known as the Delta variant).

In Ontario, health officials reported 663 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the lowest number of infections in a single day since Oct. 18, 2020. It is also a drop from the 744 new cases reported on Saturday.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the COVID-19 data from the weekend will help him advise Premier Doug Ford about whether the province can reopen earlier than June 14.

Ontario also added 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous day, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 8,854.

A further 1,222 COVID-19 cases were considered resolved on Sunday, bringing the number of active infections down in the province.