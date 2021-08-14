KITCHENER -- As the province reports the highest single day increase to their COVID-19 case totals since mid-June, the Region of Waterloo has added 17 new cases to their count.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update for the region also shows 24 more cases considered resolved and the number of active cases drop by eight.

There have been no virus related deaths reported in the area in the past 24 hours.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up by one, while the number of those being treated in the ICU has gone down by one.

Health officials have identified two more cases as variants of concern, with one being the Delta variant.

An outbreak has been declared at Conestoga Lodge Retirement Home. Meanwhile, outbreaks at an unnamed retail outlet and automotive supplier have been declared over and brought the number of facility outbreaks in the area down by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,637 confirmed cases, 18,206 resolved, 286 deaths, 139 active cases, 18 hospitalized, 11 in the ICU, seven active outbreaks, 4,910 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,123 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,399 Deltas.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 578 additional cases on Saturday, the highest single-day tally since mid-June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 408 of the infections logged were found in unvaccinated individuals while 59 were in those partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saturday’s report brings the lab-confirmed case total in Ontario to 555,050, including 542,206 recoveries and 9,418 deaths—two of which were reported in the previous day.