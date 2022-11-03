Region of Waterloo looking to open multiple sanctioned encampments

The Region of Waterloo says it’s looking to open multiple outdoor shelters, also referred to as sanctioned encampments, across the region.

In August, regional council approved its first-ever sanctioned encampment as part of a series of measures aimed at addressing the growing homelessness crisis.

Since then, the region has been looking for a partner to operate the site, along with a location.

Two groups have submitted expressions of interest to operate the outdoor shelter, The Working Centre in Kitchener and Toronto-based Pharmedx Inc. Applications closed in mid-October. The submissions are currently being evaluated by regional staff.

The application for use of land for the shelter closes on Friday. Criteria include that the land can be anywhere in Region of Waterloo and should be available within less than three months.

RESPONDING TO 'UNPRECEDENTED' HOUSING CRISIS

On Thursday, the region announced it’s now hoping to open multiple sanctioned encampments outside of downtown cores to meet increased community need.

“We are working hard to have outdoor shelters in operation in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge over the coming months,” Region of Waterloo community services commissioner Peter Sweeney said in a media release.

“We know that residents in our community face systemic challenges and there are no solutions without collaboration and compassion. Our expectation is that this model will provide one more option for folks to connect with services as they transition into more permanent housing.”

The region said the sites will have amenities like running water, common space, washrooms, laundry services, heating and electricity and will be staffed 24/7.

“We are facing an unprecedented housing crisis which requires looking at new approaches to support residents,” Sweeney said.

Last month, regional staff polled roughly 100 people experiencing homeless in the region and found most would be willing to relocated to a sanctioned encampment site.