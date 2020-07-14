KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo officials say they're looking at a $17-million deficit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said transit has been the biggest source of lost funds during the region's COVID-19 update on Tuesday morning.

Redman said other cities and regions are also facing millions of dollars in losses before the end of 2020.

In its last financial update, the City of Kitchener said it was looking at a $5.8-million deficit this year due to COVID-19.

Redman added municipalities can't budget for deficits, meaning they'll have to deal with the financial shortfalls in the next fiscal year.

Premier Doug Ford called on the federal government to provide financial support at his provincial update from Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Large Urban Mayors' Caucus of Ontario called on the provincial and federal governments to provide at least $10 billion in funding to help with pandemic recovery.