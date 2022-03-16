Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian forces destroy theatre in Ukraine where hundreds sought shelter

Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word 'children' written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.

This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows the Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council via AP)

'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.

Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver