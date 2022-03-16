Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw

The Region of Waterloo will lift its mask mandate at the same time the province does.

On Wednesday, regional council voted unamimously to repeal its face covering bylaw effective March 21, in line with the province.

Masks will no longer be required in these spaces on Monday:

Stores and shopping malls

Indoor areas of restaurants and bars

Professional services such as counselling, personal care, funeral homes, repair and rental services

Lobby areas of commercial buildings

Enclosed common areas of multi-residential buildings

Hotels and motels

Laundromats

Indoor areas of fitness centres, gyms and recreational sports facilities

Indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas

Arcades and other indoor amusement facilities

Museums, galleries, historic sites, etc

Places of worship

Municipal buildings

Inside taxis, limousines and other ride sharing vehicles

Masks will still be required on public transit, in hospitals and medical clinics, and in congregate settings and long-term care homes until April 27.

Regional council called Wednesday's special meeting last week after Ontario announced it would lift its mask mandate on March 21.

The region's masking bylaw, enacted in July 2020, predates the provincial mandate by a few months.

Speaking at Wednesday's the meeting, the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said she would continue to recommend mask-wearing during periods of elevated risk, but there are now enough other tools in place to help manage COVID-19.

Regional chair Karen Redman urged people to be considerate of those who continue to choose to wear a mask moving forward.

"As we go about these changes, it is important that we all err on the side of generosity, grace and kindness with our interactions with our fellow residents, family and coworkers," Redman said.

Wednesday's vote passed despite some pleas from the public to consider those living with immunocompromised family members.

"We have spent the last two years isolating with extremely limited contact," delegate Teresa McQuillin told council. "Myself, unable to work, no schooling, and only going out to access essential services. I cannot restrict my life anymore than I have for the past two years"