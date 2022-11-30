Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street

The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.

The move is aimed at improving driver safety on the expressway and pedestrian safety on Lancaster Street.

In an update posted on its website, the region said there is a high number of collisions on the southbound highway between Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street.

That section of highway, with vehicles merging on and off, is short and creates a problematic “weaving section,” the region said.

“Removing the ramps will create safer, more smooth traffic operations on the highway,” the region said.

As for Lancaster Street itself, the region said the ramps force cyclists and pedestrians to cross traffic flowing on and off Highway 85.

If the ramps are closed, the region said traffic can still get on and off the highway at Bridgeport Road or Wellington Street.

After sending out a media release saying it was looking for public feedback on the idea, the region said it wanted to make some revisions to the survey on its website and pulled it offline. The region said it hopes to have it back up soon for people to leave their opinions on the plan.

A recommendation from regional staff on whether or not to close the ramps will go to council for a vote sometime between March and May.

Construction is scheduled to start in May 2023.