KITCHENER -- Another 86 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Waterloo Region, a new single-day record high number for the area.

The previous high had been reported on Wednesday with 78 cases, while the next highest single-day number came Friday with 75.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also added one more COVID-19 related death to the total which, according to the updated records, happened on Tuesday.

An additional 48 more cases are considered resolved, an increase of 36 to the active case count, and one more person has been hospitalized due to the virus.

This brings the Waterloo Region totals to 3,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,824 resolved, 125 deaths, 496 active cases, 29 who are hospitalized, and eight in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has grown from 23 to 25.

We con’t to see an increase of outbreaks in workplaces and remind everyone to follow PH practices (physical distancing, hand washing, masking, staying home when sick) including in spaces that are employee-only like lunch/break rooms where we most often see spread. 3/5 — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) November 28, 2020

The new outbreaks have been declared at a trades service, which accounts for three cases, an automobile sales service with two cases, and an industrial sales service with nine cases.

An outbreak at a manufacturing industrial workplace, that had three connected cases, has been declared over. All the facilities were unnamed by Public Health.

A release sent out from the University of Waterloo on Saturday noted that two unnamed individuals on their campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row as testing in the province remains high.

The 1,822 new cases represent a slight decrease from Friday’s total when a record-breaking 1,855 infections were logged.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 113,038, including deaths and recoveries. The 29 new deaths in the province push that total to 3,624, while 1,510 new resolved cases brings that total to 95,876.