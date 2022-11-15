Region of Waterloo becomes living wage employer

All employees working for the Region of Waterloo will make a minimum of $19.95 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, the region said it was becoming a living wage employer, meaning it will pay all full-time, part-time, and contract staff at least a living wage salary. The announcement comes three months after the region said it was applying to become a living wage employer.

“We are proud to add our name to the list of many local organizations and companies certified as living wage employers,” said regional chair Karen Redman in a news release. “It is important that the Region continues to reflect community values, as well as attract and support the staff and contractors that serve residents everyday.”

The Region of Waterloo said it is the largest municipality in Ontario to become living wage certified.

“The Region is also the only municipal government to be certified at the highest level, where all full-time, part-time, and contract staff earn at least a living wage,” the region said.

The region said terms and conditions will be updated for vendors to commit to paying all non-student employees working at a regional facility a living wage.

The living wage is calculated the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) and represents the hourly wage a worker need to earn to cover their basic expenses and participate in the community.

Earlier this week, the OLWN set the region’s living wage at $19.95 per hour.

To determine the living wage, the organization factors in expenses like shelter, food, transportation, medical expenses, childcare, cell phone and internet bills.

The living wage in Waterloo region is $4.45 per hour above the provincial minimum wage of $15.50.