Region of Waterloo appoints new commissioner for transportation services

The Region of Waterloo has appointed former Metrolinx vice-president of planning Mathieu Goetzke as the region’s new commissioner for transportation services.

The announcement came on Thursday as the region prepares for growth over the next 30 years that will bring the estimated population of the region to one million people.

“We are dedicated to providing transit and transportation choice for our current residents and the hundreds of thousands who will call Waterloo Region their home in the coming years,” said Region of Waterloo Chief Administrative Officer, Bruce Lauckner in a media release. “Transit and transportation choice are at the heart of vibrant living spaces and I am delighted that Mathieu is joining our dedicated team to lead this important work.”

The region said Goetzke will lead a team that will prioritize the resident experience, while building neighbourhoods that are safe, accessible and healthy and an economy that continues to thrive. He will also build on the success of ION light rail and the region’s continued focus on providing active transportation choices.

“In my new role, I am looking forward to serving dynamic and growing communities by providing safe and sustainable transportation options for everyone,” said Goetzke. “I am excited to work with my new colleagues to deliver transportation services and support the transition to an equitable, prosperous, resilient and low carbon Region of Waterloo.”

While at Metrolinx he led the early planning stages of the provincial investment programme in the greater golden horseshoe's transit systems.

Previously, he was the chief planner for the municipality of Lille, in northern France, where he oversaw an ambitious urban regeneration programme to accelerate the transformation of the city, the region said.

Mathieu will join the Region of Waterloo on Oct. 3.