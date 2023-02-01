Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures

As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.

In press release issued Wednesday, the region said these centres will open on Feb. 4 and will be open seven days a week, including holdiays, until at least the end of February and into March, if required.

The centres will be located inside Region of Waterloo buildings at 99 Regina Street South in Waterloo, 150 Main Street in Cambridge and 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener.

The release said that the Region of Waterloo Housing Services follows an extreme cold weather procedure. The initiative will provide additional supports to region-funded emergency shelters, street outreach programs and drop-in programs. This includes opening more beds at shelters, as available, and encouraging those living in encampments to seek shelter.

A list of locations and contact information for shelters can be found here.