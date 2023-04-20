Region gives first look at inner workings of hybrid shelter

The Region of Waterloo gave the first look at its hybrid shelter set to open towards the end of the month.

On Thursday, the region allowed media to tour the new facility, which comprises of 50 cabins each equipped with a bed, table, electricity, heat and air conditioning.

The cabins are around 107 square.

“Well, I’m exhausted for one, it’s time, but we are incredibly proud of the accomplishment,” said Matthew Libberts, president of Now Housing.

Adding: “This had a lot more meaning than just another project for us. A lot of us had a lot of long nights, sleepless nights, long nights because we really wanted to get this right and figure it out."

Currently, the region is hopeful for an April 27 move-in day, however, this depends on the successful completion of the ongoing construction of the community hub. Inclement weather may push this targeted date back.

“Basically, nothing has organics in it whatsoever, so that you don’t have a rot or mould issue of any sort,” said Libberts.

The site will be run by The Working Centre and will have five full-time staff working at the site, in addition to 15 hours a week of medical staff consisting of mostly registered nurses.

A van was donated to The Working Centre to provide transportation to the shelter location.

“What you see are the units, but in fact, it’s going to be all about the people who are here, the sense of gathering in the community centre,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.

The Working Centre staff will oversee daily meals offered in the community space.

“We can take people on the bus service, but we can also be more personalized,” Mancini said.

The move-in date for the hybrid shelter is set for the end of April. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

The Region of Waterloo will oversee the project and said the first residents will be people who are currently living in encampments.

Earlier this month, Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said during a community and health service committee meeting the targeted opening of April 15 was being pushed back due to challenges with the construction of the community space.

"We asked The Working Centre and our other partners to prioritize those who are currently unsheltered and living in encampments, and the vast majority of people who are living in three large encampments have accepted offers," Sweeny said.

Meanwhile, Libberts said: “The project has had its ups and downs, and the region is finally getting to the point [of] it finally materializing into something that’s a big success."