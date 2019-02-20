

CTV Kitchener





A freezing rain warning is in effect for Waterloo Region as residents prepare for more icy weather.

“I was kind of hoping the groundhogs would be right,” said resident Eric Blondeel. “A few said it was going to be an early spring.”

The light snow and freezing rain that are expected to come won’t be as heavy or prolonged as last week.

Police were called to several crashes on slippery roads, school busses were cancelled, schools were closed, and even some business shut their doors.

Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and North Dumfries all declared snow events.

“It’s going to get better,” said resident Roland Hofer. “We just have to get through February.”