KITCHENER -- High heat and humidity has prompted multi-day heat warnings across much of southern Ontario.

Record-high heat has moved in, a stark contrast to the record cold the region saw as recently as May 13, when Kitchener-Waterloo dipped to -3.8 degrees Celsius.

Days before on May 11, KW broke a daily snowfall record of 6 cm, surpassing the previous record of 1.8 cm set in 1966.

There were several record breaking lows during the first two weeks of May.

On Monday, Guelph and Kitchener set new daily high temperatures. Kitchener Waterloo climbed to 31 C, beating the previous record of 29.4 C set back in 1975.

Guelph reached 30.8 C, more than a degree higher than the previous record of 29.2 C, which was set in 2012.

The heat continues Tuesday under sunshine with the risk of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. These storms have the potential to become severe, producing heavy rain, strong winds or hail.

Temperatures are forecast to remain near 30 C Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered showers return Thursday as a cold front passes, bringing the risk of thunderstorms once again to end the work-week.

On Friday, temperatures dip by roughly 10 C compared to early this week, with overnight lows in the single digits.

By Saturday, Environment Canada forecasts temperatures could dip as low as 2 C.

The comfortable, near-seasonal temperatures continue under sunny skies for the last weekend of May.