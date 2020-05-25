KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area as temperatures push 30 degrees Celsius.

The heat warning was issued at 10:44 a.m. on Monday.

It was issued for the following areas:

Guelph - Erin - Southern Wellington County

Kitchener - Cambridge - Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest - Arthur - Northern Wellington County

"High daytime temperatures near 30 are expected this afternoon and temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday," the warning on the Environment Canada website reads in part.

"Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected."

Environment Canada is forecasting humidex values of 36 C both days, and a UV index of nine both days.

The normal day-time high for this time of year is about 21 C in Waterloo Region, and the normal low is about 9 C.

A heat warning is issued when conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

Officials encourage people to drink plenty of water and to stay in a cool place.

They're reminding people not to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.