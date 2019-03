CTV Kitchener





A staff report indicates that the Cambridge multiplex is expected to cost more than $50 million over what was originally budgeted.

The city is blaming the cost of construction materials for the hike.

That’s material for four NHL-sized rinks, an aquatic complex, three gyms and other amenities.

Five sites for the multiplex were chosen originally, and three of those picks remain on the table after the proposed site at the Cambridge Centre fell through.

Now there’s a new option in southeast Galt, on land the city already owns.

That option would help with the cost of the facility, but the city says it’s still weighting its options, hoping to hear from the public about what it wants.

"Many sports teams have indicated that they'd rather us put the money into the facility rather than a large amount for land acquisition," Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says. She also notes that they want the facility to be accessible for out-of-town tournaments to encourage sports tourism.

The report will be presented to council on Tuesday, and the city will look for public input. Officials say they’re hoping to have a location chosen in the next few months.

Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that the project was $130 million over budget. In fact, the project is estimated to cost a total of $130 million, $50 million over the original budget of $80 million.