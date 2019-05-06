

CTV Kitchener





A former real estate lawyer has been charged with two counts of fraud in connection to the misappropriation of money from his firm’s trust account.

The provincial police’s anti-rackets branch arrested a 37-year-old Kitchener man on May 5.

Stuart Cameron Murray is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000. Police say losses are believed to total more than $1.5 million among 49 victims.

Murray previously ran a practice called Mullun Law. There were offices in Kitchener, Ottawa, Toronto, Oakville and Sudbury.

At the time of his arrest, he was suspended from practicing law.

He is scheduled to appear in Ottawa on June 12 to answer the charges.

Anyone with information in regard to the investigation is asked to contact provincial police.