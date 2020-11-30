KITCHENER -- A man has been charged after he allegedly engaged in sexual conversations that posed a risk to children.

The alleged conversations reportedly happened while the accused was in Elmira.

According to a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service was contacted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police about an investigation originating in the United Kingdom.

Based on the information they received, the WRPS was able to find the man in London, Ont., where he was arrested with the assistance of the London Police Service.

He was brought to Waterloo Region for a bail hearing and has been charged with making child pornography.

Officials did not release the name of the accused.