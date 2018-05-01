

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Rangers have been knocked out of the playoffs after a heart-breaking loss in game seven of their playoff series.

The team travelled to Sault Ste. Marie Monday night to face off against the Greyhounds.

The Rangers played a strong game forcing overtime after a late goal in the third period.

But the Greyhounds came back winning the game 4-3 in double overtime to take to series.

This is the furthest the Rangers have gone in the OHL playoffs since 2012.

The Greyhounds will face off against the Hamilton Bulldogs in the upcoming finals.