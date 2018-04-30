

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Rangers took home a win Sunday night at the Kitchener Auditorium.

The Rangers were down 3-2 in their playoff series against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds going into the gameon Sunday night.

Kitchener jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third period, but the Greyhounds scored two late goals to send the game into overtime.

Kole Sherwood scored the game winning goal for the Rangers making the final score 4-3.

The series is now tied at 3-3 and game seven in the Western Conference Final will be held Monday night in Sault Ste. Marie.