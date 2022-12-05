Rangers annual Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud
Stuffed animals will be flying Tuesday evening when the Kitchener Rangers host their annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
Fans are encouraged to buy a new stuffed toy and bring it to the game so they’re able to participate in this year’s charitable event.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve stopped selling bears at the games,” said Dominic Hennig, senior director of communications with the Rangers. “We’re asking fans to purchase their bears in advance and wrap them in clear plastic or something of that nature to keep them clean.”
Once the Rangers score their first goal, bears should be launched onto the ice.
All animals will be collected and donated to charitable organizations and local hospitals for children who need a surprise during the holidays.
“What I love about this game is that it’s our fans and community coming together for one cause. We’re that middle ground where we then take that and distribute the love for our entire community. I just think it’s the perfect way to capture the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club,” said Hennig.
The Teddy Bear Toss has been in occurrence for the last 27 years and roughly 10,000 bears are collected annually.
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game is another installment of the Highway 7 rivalry, as the Rangers will be taking on the Guelph Storm.
Over 6,500 tickets have already been sold, but Hennig assures that there are still plenty of great seats for fans to purchase.
