Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train

It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.

On Thursday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its report on the incident, saying a number of issues at the crossing led to the crash and multiple levels of oversight were unaware of the safety concerns.

“This accident illustrates the critical and pervasive issue of railway crossing safety, which is the second leading cause of fatalities in the railway sector,” said TSB Chair Kathy Fox in the report. “Crossing safety is a shared responsibility. Pedestrians and motorists need to obey the rules at crossings; and the railways, road authorities and regulator need to communicate with each other when risks are identified and take appropriate action to improve safety and prevent further crossing accidents.”

The incident happened in November of 2019, and left a woman and a child seriously injured.

According to the TSB report, the woman and child were part of a group of six adults and five children on their way back from playing at a park when they stopped and briefly waited at a railway crossing.

THE GROUP WAITS

An artist rendering of the group waiting in November 2019 at the Lancaster Street crossing. (TSB)

According to the TSB, a pedestrain crossed the track heading towards the group as a CN train pulled away.

When the pedestrian crossed the wanring signals were still active, TSB said.

A PEDESTRIAN CROSSES

An artist rendering of a pedestrian crossing the tracks while a group waits. (TSB)

The TSB said another group of pedestrians prepaird to cross, but the CN train operator warned them of the approaching GO train on the tracks. The pedestrian then turned back.

PEDESTRIANS WARNED OF INCOMING TRAIN

An artist rendering of the pedestrian turning back after a CN operator warned them of an oncoming train. (TSP)

“The crossing gates, warning bells and flashing lights were activated, as a Canadian National Railway (CN) freight train was performing switching operations on the siding track and occupying the multi-track crossing,” the report said.

As the CN train moved out of the way, some members of the group began to cross, even though the warnings were still activated.

PEOPLE BEGIN CROSSING THE TRACKS

An artist rendering of the group beginning to cross the tracks in February 2019 at the Lancaster Street crossing. (TSB)

The report noted the group was unable to see the approaching GO train and therefore associated the crossing warning solely with the CN freight train exiting the crossing.

“The pedestrians also did not receive an early warning of a second train approaching due to the anti-whistling designation at that crossing,” the report said.

“Unaware of the approaching train, two adults from the group, both accompanied by a child, began to cross. The first adult and child ran across the crossing. As they cleared the crossing, the second adult and child pair, who followed about 15 feet behind them, were struck by the train,” the report said.

THE TRAIN STRIKES TWO PEOPLE

An artist rendering of the train striking an adult and child in November 2019 at the Lancaster Street crossing. (TSB)

They both sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to a local hospital.

The TSB found that there were a number of hazards at the crossing that various oversight bodies weren't aware of.

The investigation determined that CN’s use of the crossing for switching activities resulted in the crossing warning devices being frequently activated, sometimes in excess of the five-minute regulatory limit, which influenced some users to adopt the risky behaviour of entering the crossing while the safety measures were activated in order to avoid delays.

THE VIEW FROM THE TRAIN

The train conductors view in February 2019. (TSB)

The full report can be watched here.