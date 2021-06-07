KITCHENER -- Brantford police say two drivers have been charged with racing after they were clocked travelling between 150 and 200 kilometres an hour last week.

Police said they pulled over the vehicles around 8:30 p.m. on June 1.

They were driving a Lamborghini and a Tesla on Wayne Gretzky Parkway, which has a speed limit of 70 km/h, at the Highway 403 West offramp, officials said in a tweet.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Brantford and a 36-year-old man from Scotland were both charged with racing and lost their vehicles and licences for seven days.