Raccoons looking for food prompt 911 call to police
In this picture taken Sunday, May 11, 2014 a raccoon comes out from a hole in a barn in Sieversdorf, Germany.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:00PM EDT
Police in Norfolk County are reminding residents not to phone 911 for raccoon complaints.
Ontario Provincial Police say on Tuesday someone phoned the emergency line for a raccoon that appeared to be looking for food.
While the creatures are nocturnal, they say it’s a common myth that raccoons out in the daylight have rabies.
Homeowners with raccoon issues need to phone a private animal removal service, police say.