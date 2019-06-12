

CTV Kitchener





Police in Norfolk County are reminding residents not to phone 911 for raccoon complaints.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Tuesday someone phoned the emergency line for a raccoon that appeared to be looking for food.

While the creatures are nocturnal, they say it’s a common myth that raccoons out in the daylight have rabies.

Homeowners with raccoon issues need to phone a private animal removal service, police say.