KITCHENER -- A man from Puslinch and his mother have made it back to Canadian soil, after having a difficult time finding a flight home from Mexico amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

On March 8, Roger Will flew to San Patricio-Melaque, about four hours south of Puerto Vallarta, before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

“Last I heard in Canada was that it was low-risk,” Will says. “So I booked my flight.”

He was supposed to return to Toronto on March 25 on a connecting flight with Aeromexico, but that flight was cancelled after Canada closed its borders to most non-Canadians on March 18.

“I noticed that the connecting flight from Mexico City to Toronto had been cancelled.”

Will’s mother and her husband had been in Mexico since November. They too were supposed to fly home but their flight was booked for April 8 with Swoop Airlines. So, Will rebooked his trip with Swoop for that date.

“I booked it on the March 18,” says Will. “I think it got cancelled on March 20.”

After that flight was also cancelled, Will says he wasn’t able to find flights with any airline.

“Online, once you look for a booking, it shows all flights not available.”

On Monday, Will and his mother took matters into their own hands and decided to go to the Puerto Vallarta airport without a booked flight.

The two were able to board an Air Transat flight back to Calgary and from there flew with West Jet into Hamilton.

The mother’s husband decided to stay behind in Mexico.

Will says he has still hasn’t hear back from any of the airlines after reaching out about his cancelled flights.