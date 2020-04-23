KITCHENER -- A Puslinch, Ont. man has been arrested after police allege he portrayed himself as a police officer in Wellington County.

Provincial police say say they arrested the man, 25, on Tuesday afternoon after someone complained that they saw a man who was pretending to be a police officer.​

According to a news release, a complainant and their family members were riding their bikes on April 17 at around 1 p.m. in the area of Watson Road South and Stone Road.

That's when a black, older model Ford Explorer with a push bumper approached them and stopped.

Police say the vehicle had yellow and orange flashing lights in the rear window, and that the complainant heard the driver shout something at them over the PA system.

The person who reported the incident believed that the person was a police officer in a police vehicle.

As a result of their investigation, the Wellington County OPP have charged Gregory Calvin Smith of Puslinch Township with personating a police officer.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.