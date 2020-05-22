WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two men from Kitchener, seizing a quantity of drugs in the process.

The arrests were made with the help of the CORE team around 8 p.m. Thursday on Queens Boulevard.

Police say they seized suspected purple fentanyl with a street value of $38,000, as well as Percocet pills and $1,753.50 in cash.

A 21-year-old and 30-year-old have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the 21-year-old has also been charged with four counts of breach of recognizance.

These charges have not yet been proven in court.